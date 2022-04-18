Queen Elizabeth agreed to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on THIS condition

Queen’s condition to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disclosed

Prince Harry visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan Markle before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last week.



The spokesman confirmed the royal couple had met the Queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London.

Harry, 37, and his wife, 40, were criticised by British tabloids for skipping Prince Philip’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey on March 29.

Now, according to a report by the International Business Times, Queen Elizabeth "agreed to see them both" but only after they had met Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent 15 minutes meeting with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle before seeing Queen Elizabeth.