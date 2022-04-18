 
Monday April 18, 2022
By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
Johnny Depp risks ‘career ending verdict,’ experts analyze chances of winning

Legal experts weigh in on the actual possibility of Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Media lawyer Alex Wade addressed the ongoing case and shared his expert opinion on the matter.

According to The Sun, he began with a bombshell revelation and admitted, “If he loses it’s impossible to see him making a comeback.”

In Mr Wade’s opinion, Hollywood used to like “a bad boy” but with the MeToo movement the dynamic has shifted, and a loss could very well sink his career before it makes any sort of comeback.

Before concluding he added, “Hollywood likes a bad boy, absolutely, but in the wake of hashtag MeToo, the way in which we view these things in today's world is that you can't just be a bit of a bad boy anymore.”