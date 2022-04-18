Johnny Depp risks ‘career ending verdict,’ experts analyze chances of winning

Legal experts weigh in on the actual possibility of Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Media lawyer Alex Wade addressed the ongoing case and shared his expert opinion on the matter.

According to The Sun, he began with a bombshell revelation and admitted, “If he loses it’s impossible to see him making a comeback.”

In Mr Wade’s opinion, Hollywood used to like “a bad boy” but with the MeToo movement the dynamic has shifted, and a loss could very well sink his career before it makes any sort of comeback.

Before concluding he added, “Hollywood likes a bad boy, absolutely, but in the wake of hashtag MeToo, the way in which we view these things in today's world is that you can't just be a bit of a bad boy anymore.”