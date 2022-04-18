PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas elected unopposed as AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The ruling PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been elected unopposed as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid the united opposition's boycott of the election for the coveted post.
The seat of prime minister fell vacant after Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from office on April 14 after PTI members filed a no-confidence motion against him.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood convened the Legislative Assembly session at 10:30am on Monday (today) to conduct the election for the new Leader of the House.
As per the party position, PTI has 32, PPP 12, Muslim League 7, JKPP and Muslim Conference have one seat each. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for the PM's post.
Confirming his victory, the AJK Legislative Assembly secretary said that no one had filed nomination papers against Tanveer Ilyas for the PM’s slot.
Prime Minister-elect Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is likely to take the oath of his office at 3pm today.
