AJK united opposition boycotts PM election

MUZAFFARABAD: The united opposition of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly has boycotted the election of the prime minister. The boycotting united opposition includes the PPP and PMLN. After the opposition boycott, PTI chief Tanveer Ilyas is likely to be elected unopposed as the prime minister.

The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir convened the assembly session on April 18 for the election of the prime minister and the session will be held at 10:30am on Monday in the Legislative Assembly Hall, Muzaffarabad.

According to sources, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, will complete the election process of the prime minister. As per the party position, PTI has 32, PPP 12, Muslim League 7, JKPP and Muslim Conference have one seat each. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for the PM's post.