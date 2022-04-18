Billie Eilish compares herself to Beyoncé at Coachella: ‘Sorry’

Billie Eilish apologised for 'not being Beyoncé' at the Coachella music festival on Sunday night

Billie Eilish compared herself to Beyoncé at the Coachella music festival on Sunday night as the headlining act, telling festival goers that she was ‘sorry’ that she wasn’t the Queen B on stage, reported Page Six.

Eilish, 20, made history on Saturday as the youngest artist to headline the California music festival, and continuously took digs at herself while on stage to demonstrate just how surreal the experience was for her.

The Bad Guy hitmaker gave a special shout out to 2018 headliner Beyonce towards the end of her set, telling the crowd: “Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé.”

Earlier in the night, she also quipped that she “should not be headlining” Coachella and that she was “so (expletive) grateful” to be on stage at the festival.

The Grammy-winner said: “This is such a dream come true… I feel crazy.”

During her set, Eilish also brought out some surprise acts including collaborator Khalid and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.