Lizzo pokes fun at Chris Evan’s pregnancy hearsay: ‘It's called manifesting!’

Lizzo left Saturday Night Live viewers in spilt as the singer reacted to rumours of the Truth Hurts hitmaker being pregnant with Chris Evans’ child.

The April 16 episode of the show turned out to be a hilarious one as Lizzo talked about her landing in rumours all the time.

“I read a lot of gossips online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood," she said.

"They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumour that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby,” the 33-year-old singer continued.

“I have no idea where that one started,” she insisted.

“It could be the TikTok I did…Where I said, ‘I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, y'all’,” she said while adding, "It's called manifesting!"

The hearsay was sparked when Lizzo slid into Evan’s Instagram Direct Messages (DM) in April 2021 and shared his reply online.

The singer, in July, created a massive buzz with her TikTok video hinting to be expecting a baby as she shared that she’d be welcoming a ‘little America’.

Evan jumped on the bandwagon, writing in the DM, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy."

"My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)," he added.