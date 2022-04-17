Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful glimpse of ‘Full Moon’

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan on Sunday treated fans with beautiful glimpses of the ‘Full Moon’ on social media.
The Atrangi Re actor recently shared breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram while enjoying the serenity of the ‘Full Moon’ and we just cannot take our eyes off her.
Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old actor captioned it “Rising and Setting Full Moon Peaceful Purnima."
In the picture, Sara is seen in her casual sans makeup look as she posed looking towards the mesmerising full moon.
She looked ethereal in the pictures. However, the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar‘s next where she will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal as his on-screen love interest. It’s touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi.
She was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.
Harry Styles headlining act on the Coachella stage included an appearance by Shania Twain
Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, pleaded guilty to charges of stabbing
Meghan speaks of her love for harry: 'I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same'
Piers Morgan details how he struck up a conversation with former Suits star
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate kiss on stage at the ceremony 2022 Invictus Games
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, among others were spotted at the event