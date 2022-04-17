Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco 'still text': Kim Kardashian's fans share their concerns

Kim Kardashian's fans have warned the reality star to watch out after Kaley Cuoco admitted she 'still texts' Pete Davidson.

Kaley Cuoco, who starred alongside the comedian in their movie Meet Cute, revealed she “keeps in touch” with Kim Kardashian’s beau, The US Sun reports.



Kaley, 36, opened up about Pete, 28, in a recent interview with Glamour. After announcing her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook last September, rumours began that she and her co-star were a romantic item.

But shortly after, the SNL star began dating Kim Kardashian, 41, putting all speculation to rest.

Speaking to the magazine this week, Kaley explained the media frenzy around what she calls her “friendship” with Pete.

Kaley said she ‘still texts’ Pete Davidson.



“I knew it was going to happen. We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody.”

She continued: “I texted him the other day and said, ‘What life are you living right now? I just want to know.’

But fans found the confession disheartening, as they share their concerns for Kim’s relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for last few months, and their relationship has since flourished in the public eye.