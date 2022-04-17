Prince George, Charlotte join Prince William, Kate Middleton at Easter service

File Footage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, reported The Daily Mail.



The family-of-four put their best foot forward as they stepped out and headed to the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Kate opting for a powder blue ensemble with Charlotte matching her mother, and William and George twinning in classic suits.

The appearance comes after William and Kate notably missed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise visit to the Queen and Charles at Windsor on Thursday. It was later reported that they were on a family holiday in the French Alps at the time.

They were spotted in the French resort of Courchevel with their children by other holidaying guests.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth will not be attending the Easter service this year due to health concerns.

As of now, other royals to have confirmed attendance include the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, Zara and Mike Tindall and eldest daughter Mia.