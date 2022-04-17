Harry Styles and Shania Twain collaborate on Coachella stage

File Footage





Harry Styles headlining act at the Coachella stage on Friday night was a treat to fans and festival-goers alike with a surprise appearance by Shania Twain also on the cards!

Styles closed the first night of the California music festival as the headlining act with a setlist that featured two new songs from the Watermelon Sugar singer, as well as a surprise appearance from Shania Twain on-stage.

The former One Direction star , who is admitted a huge fan of Twain, welcomed her on stage with a special shoutout saying: “Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing.”

“She also taught me that men are trash, but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful,” he added, before taking to the stage alongside Twain and performing her hit songs including Man! I Feel Like a Woman and You're Still the One.

Twain herself seemed ecstatic to perform with Styles, and said: “I'm lost for words, I'm a bit starstruck... when I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here now, singing this song with you.”

The Fine Lines hitmaker opened the show with his new single As It Was, before diving into the full show, which included hits like Watermelon Sugar, Adore You, Woman, and Carolina.

He also performed two songs from his upcoming album Harry’s House, titled Boyfriends and Late Night Talking.

Perhaps what took Styles’ fans by storm was when he performed his One Direction megahit What Makes You Beautiful.