Piers Morgan opens up about his brief friendship with Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan, in an interview with, has revealed how he first initiated the friendship after he followed the former actress on Twitter.

The 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain, in conversation with The Times, has shared interesting details of his brief connection with the Duchess of Sussex prior to their famous feud in a new interview.



Morgan detailed how he struck up a conversation with the American beauty after watching her stellar performance in the popular US law drama, Suits.

He told the publication: “One day, I was bored at home – this was 2015 – and I followed four of the stars of Suits on Twitter. Three of the guys and Meghan Markle.

“She direct-messages me five minutes after I followed her saying, ‘Oh my God, thanks for the follow. I’m such a big fan!’ which is quite given the way things have played out.

“She’d watched me on CNN, liked me, blah-blah-blah, whatever. Anyway, I started exchanging messages with her and a guy called Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt in Suits.

“The three of us messages away, sending me early preview episodes, emailing. He came on Good Morning Britain; we sent the pictures to Meghan. All very light-hearted.”

Piers went on to explain that the former Hollywood star initiated a meet up when she flew over to England back in 2016.

He stated: “That came from her. I said, ‘Why don’t you come and have a pint in my local, the Scarsdale?’ she came down, we had a couple of hours, a great laugh, thought she was really nice. Great fun.

“She said she was getting a few called from guys, received a lot of texts, people being quite persistent, blah-blah-blah …”

Piers Morgan went on: “I put her in a cab, she went to dinner in Mayfair at 5 Hertford Street, and I never heard from her again. It turned out she’d met Harry that night,” he explained as he told the outlet that both Markle and Hoffman “disappeared.”