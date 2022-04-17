Anya Taylor-Joy celebrates joint birthday with boyfriend Malcolm McRae with sweet note

Anya Taylor-Joy rang in her 26th on April 16. She celebrated her birthday with her partner Malcolm McRae, who marked his 28th birthday on the same date, on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, the Golden Globe-winning actress dropped a bunch of sweet photos and penned an adorable note for her partner.
"16.04.94 16.04.96. Happy birthday to us baby. Thank you all for your love," the Queen’s Gambit actress wrote in the caption.
The Peaky Blinders actress posted pictures of the couple having the best time together including getting lost in the woods and out enjoying a ride.
The post received thousands of likes in no time as fans and fellow stars showered love on Taylor-Joy’s pictures.
"Happy birthday my two babies," wrote Taylor-Joy's Last Night in Soho costar Sam Claflin. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" Nicholas Hoult commented. Maggie Rogers and Emma director Autumn de Wilde responded with red heart emoticons.
Taylor-Joy walked beside McRae last week as she attended the London premiere of her new movie The Northman.
