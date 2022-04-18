Meghan Marke’s Invictus Games attendance blasted: ‘Truly shocking’

Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games attendance branded ‘shocking’ after Prince Philip memorial snub



This claim has been made by royal expert and biographer Angela Levin during her interview with Express UK.

“I think it's truly shocking,” she was quoted saying in reference to news of Meghan’s attendance.



“I think the royal family are deeply hurt, but that's precisely what they must want, otherwise, they wouldn't act like that.”

“We saw the queen, you can't help but feel desperately sorry for her, she would have loved to have Harry there for the day. I just think it's unbelievable.”

She also accused the Duchess of having a money-minded reason for attending the Invictus Games as well, adding, “Meghan is going because they're doing the next Netflix documentary.”

“They're going with cameras, and she wouldn't want to miss out on the publicity. It's such snub, you cannot believe that Harry is the same person as he was in 2018 when I met him.”