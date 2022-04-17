Harry and Meghan's visit: Queen doesn't trust palace officials?

Buckingham Palace officials were not aware that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would meet Queen Elizabeth in a surprise visit this week, according to a report in UK's Daily Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a secret visit to the Queen before arriving in The Hague for Invictus Games.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla during their brief visit to the United Kingdom.

Meghan met the Queen for the first time since she stepped down from her royal duties.The royal couple secretly met the Queen and their surprise visit was kept secret from senior palace officials.

Their secret visit has give rise to speculations that some Buckingham Palace officials may be responsible for leaking information to the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan on Friday attended the opening ceremony of Invictus Games 2022.



