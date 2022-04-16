Jesy Nelson cut off ties with beau Harry James for stable solo career: 'It’s business'

FileFootage

Jesy Nelson has reportedly parted ways from on-off beau Harry James after the 30-year-old revamped her team including James who worked as the editor of the singer's controversial music video of Boyz.



The Sun recently reported that the couple has unfollowed each other on social media.

“It may seem savage but it’s business. The bottom line is that video almost derailed her ­chances of a solo career."

The outlet further added, “Changes had to be made and this was one of them. Because of their history, it was decided a working split was needed.”



The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2017 before parting ways less than a year.



James, however, was spotted going on a trip to Antigua with Nelson last August.

A source spilt to The Sun at the time: "Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and have been spending a lot more time together recently."

"Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

"Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place. She can't wait for what the rest of the year will bring," the insider added.

The pair returned to LA to shoot the video that later landed in hot waters for blackfishing.

