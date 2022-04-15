Pregnant Rihanna celebrated enjoying simple things with A$AP Rocky before split rumours

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship was recently hit by break-up rumours as reports on social media claimed that the couple’s parted ways.

On April 14, claims of the 33-year-old hip-hop artist cheating on RiRi with a luxury shoe designer Amina Muaddi spread like a wildfire on Twitter.

The alleged infidelity surfaced just days after the Umbrella hitmaker showered praises over Rocky during an interview with US Vogue.

"He became my family in that time,” the singer talked about the couple’s road trip from Los Angeles to New York.

"I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody's business,” she recalled.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand (expletive), it's just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side,” Rihanna recently expressed.