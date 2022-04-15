Bella Thorne ‘inviting aliens’ to Coachella party with new technology

Bella Thorne’s party at Coachella this weekend is bound to be an ‘out of this world’ affair

According to Page Six, Thorne wants to invite extra-terrestrial entities to her Coachella party that is aptly titled ‘Alien Invasion’ and scheduled to be held on Friday night.

The former Disney star is reportedly enlisting the help of the ‘Beacon in the Galaxy’ technology to “attempt to contact other life-forms in the universe”.

An insider close to Thorne said: “Bella will be sending a space-bound note to contact other life-forms in the universe via a new Beacon in Galaxy technology.”

While Thorne is said to have reached out to the company, she is yet to hear from them and is still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, others have confirmed their attendance, including celebrities like Diplo, DJ Jauz, and Myles O’Neal. The full guest list remains under wraps.