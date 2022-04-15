BTS’ J-Hope celebrates his ‘special day’ with Lady Gaga: see pics

BTS member J-Hope is on cloud nine as he joined his ‘queen forever’ Lady Gaga at her Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano concert in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram on April 15, the Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker dropped a series of pictures with A Star is Born star to give fans a glimpse into his evening spent well.

The 28-year-old K-pop idol also penned down a lenghy note to gush over the singer.

“Today was a really glorious day,” he expressed. “When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!!”

“It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much,” J-Hope continued.

“Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!!” the captioned read.

He also cheered on the Bad Romance hitmaker while adding, “Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!!” he added. “cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!”



