Neetu Kapoor touches hearts with THIS special post for late Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor won hearts with her special post for late husband Rishi Kapoor.



The most talked about wedding of Bollywood lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally happened yesterday! The duo tied the knot at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra which was attended by their close family and friends.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani among others attended the duo's wedding.

Now, after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fairytale wedding, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with her married son on her social media handle and dedicated the post to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled," Neetu captioned.

In the picture, one can see Neetu in a multicolour outfit and looking beautiful in it, while Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani from Sabyasachi.

Announcing their dreamy wedding, Alia shared photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."