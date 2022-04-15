David Beckham 'putting his feet up' after marrying Brooklyn to Nicola

David Beckham is spending me-time after Brooklyn Beckham wedding.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the former footballer was spotted in a dapper suit using his cell phone. Resting his feet on a digital football, the father-of-four captioned: "Putting my feet up for the long weekend".

David's club Inter Miami are competing against Seattle Sounders this Sunday and the footballer seems to be preparing for the game.

It was earlier reported that the 46-year-old left everybody teary-eyed as he made an emotional speech at son's wedding.





A source told The Sun : "David's speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

"He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in. David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech."