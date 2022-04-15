Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla in UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visited Queen Elizabeth on their way to the Netherlands for Invictus Games.

Their spokesperson confirmed that prior to arriving in The Hague for Invictus Games, the Duke and Ducheess of Sussex stopped in the UK this morning to visit the Queen.

In a visit that even senior royal aides didn’t know about, Harry and Meghan saw the Queen and Charles and Camilla at Windsor today. Aides had not been expecting they’d come to the UK.

According to reports, It was a Windsor visit that their team recently revealed the Duke "hoped to do".

It was Meghan Markle's first meeting with the Queen since she stepped down from her royal duties along with Prince Harry.

A royal correspondent of UK's Daily Express said, "Palace officials didn’t think the Sussexes would come to the UK because it would undermine Harry’s legal case against Home Secretary Priti Patel and others. Harry had claimed it was unsafe for them to come to the UK without police protection or access to intelligence."

The couple is settled in California with their two children.