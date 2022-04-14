Meghan Markle to face resistance by 'prominent feminist' for Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle has allegedly angered major feminist groups with upcoming podcast Archetypes.

Royal expert Neil Sean claims a rather 'prominent feminist' is coming for the Duchess of Sussex as Meghan continues to spread out hypocritical claims.

Mr Neil told his Youtube channel: “It’s the feminist movement she is trying to attract herself to and that’s really sort of backfired and you’re going to see more of this in the next few days... because a rather prominent feminist is coming out against Meghan Markle herself and here’s the reasons why.

“She claims of course, how can Meghan possibly be a front for this particular movement and as ever we have to say allegedly.

“She is basically saying here is a woman who gave up her career, her religion, her family, her country, to come and live in another country all for the marriage and love of another man.

“How is that radically feminist? How are you basically being your own woman?

“Now you can see this particular version of events point of view can’t you. It’s not very easy to digest when you’re saying well you’ve got to stand up for yourself don’t be the underdog.

“We know it’s not easy being the underdog, but when you think about it how quick did Meghan give in to being the underdog into giving literally everything away to become part of a family that she said she knew nothing about in order, of course, to make sure that she married the man that she loved.

“What’s interesting here is depending on whether the podcasts are engaging and of course enlightening and as ever, the guests Meghan gets, I can see nothing but once again trouble against her because a lot of the female leader writers here in the UK are already saying we don’t need anymore whiney podcasts from women basically saying they’re the underdog when women now more than ever have a bigger say and are more powerful.

“There are more women CEO’s in the world than ever before. So Meghan as ever is going to have to tread very carefully if she wishes to get the right tract for that all-important podcast," he notes.

Meghan's Spotify podcast is officially releasing this summer.