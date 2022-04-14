Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Mehndi ceremony was a fun-filled event, Deets inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot any minute today as the couple’s much-awaited wedding festivities kicked off yesterday.

The lovebirds had an intimate Mehendi ceremony with their close friends and family members on Wednesday at the groom’s residence Vastu.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the bride-to-be opted for a simple mehendi design for her palms. Her bridal mehendi was applied by Chembur-based Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor donned a Manish Malhotra’s designed pink coloured outfit.

“Alia was quite chirpy. The entire atmosphere at the Mehendi was fun, light and just like a party that lasted for almost 2-3 hours,” the source spilled more details from the event.

Singer Prateek Kuhad also entertained the guests with his songs, according to the insider.

The source added, “There was other music played as well and the guests were seen grooving. In fact, Alia too danced on a song or two as she was taken to the dance floor by the guests.”

Confirming other reports circulating on social media, the insider said that groom’s mother Neetu Kapoor did get teary eyed thinking about her late husband.