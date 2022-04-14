Kim Kardashian bizarre confession about wearing diapers goes viral

Kim Kardashian would not mind trying out bizarre techniques for bring her fashion A-game.
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, the SKIMS founder confessed that she would go at any length to make a fashion statement.
She told the presenter: "I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care how long, if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom... I don't care what I have to do.
"I'll wear literally anything," she adds.
Kim later confessed that she bought herself nappies ahead of the eight-hour-long baby bar exam.
The 41-year-old then indicated that eldest daughter North West has her father's fashion gene as she designed the family's dresses for their Vogue photo shoot.
She said: "She walked out and was like "this is so boring, I can't believe this is what we're going to wear. I'm going to dress everyone.
"She styled the whole thing," Kim explained after admitting she had originally planned on wearing a selection of all-black outfits.
Kim admitted photo call with family kids is 'the worst day of my life'.
