Kim Kardashian bizarre confession about wearing diapers goes viral

Kim Kardashian would not mind trying out bizarre techniques for bring her fashion A-game.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, the SKIMS founder confessed that she would go at any length to make a fashion statement.

She told the presenter: "I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care how long, if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom... I don't care what I have to do.

"I'll wear literally anything," she adds.

Kim later confessed that she bought herself nappies ahead of the eight-hour-long baby bar exam.

The 41-year-old then indicated that eldest daughter North West has her father's fashion gene as she designed the family's dresses for their Vogue photo shoot.

She said: "She walked out and was like "this is so boring, I can't believe this is what we're going to wear. I'm going to dress everyone.

"She styled the whole thing," Kim explained after admitting she had originally planned on wearing a selection of all-black outfits.

Kim admitted photo call with family kids is 'the worst day of my life'.