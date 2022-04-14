Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly join social media after exchanging vows with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly join social media after tying the knot with his girlfriend of five years Alia Bhatt.

A report by India Today suggests that the Sanju actor will join social media officially after it was rumoured that the actor already has an Instagram account earlier.

The bride-to-be has a big role in convincing her beau to make an official social media account as Ranbir is believed to be a very private person.

The report also states, “At the mehendi ceremony, Alia and Karan Johar were heard talking about the idea of Ranbir putting up a special video message on Alia’s social media handles after the wedding.”

Although no official confirmation has come from either Ranbir or Alia, fans are eagerly waiting for the video message of the groom-to-be.

The wedding festivities of the lovebirds kick started from yesterday as several celebrities and family members of Alia and Ranbir were papped outside the latter’s residence, Vastu.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima confirmed yesterday after the duo’s mehndi ceremony that the Bollywood’s most loved couple will be tying the knot today.