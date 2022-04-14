Johnny Depp's friend Isaac Baruch calls out Amber Heard for her ‘malicious lie'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s friend Isaac Baruch slammed Amber Heard during the latest hearing in defamation lawsuit on Wednesday (April 13).

According to Baruch, Amber Heard's affecting everyone with her ‘malicious lie'. He broke down in tears while testifying in the court, saying: “It's not fair, it’s not right what she did, and what happened."

He said: “I want this all to end – her to go heal, him to go heal.

“So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created.

“For so many people to get affected from this, it’s insane, how this happened.”

Caroline Patrickis, 7News DC reporter, said Depp could be seen 'smiling quite a bit' as Baruch testified - at one point saying Heard claimed Depp had hit her but that she had no bruises or marks on her face.



Johnny Depp is suing his 35-year-old ex-wife Amber in a $50 million (£38.2 million) defamation lawsuit over domestic abuse claims she made in an article in The Washington Post.

Isaac Baruch, who is Johnny Depp's childhood friend, has been one of several people testifying at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia – at one point becoming visibly emotional behind the stand.