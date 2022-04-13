Katy Perry sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Katy Perry left fans swooning with her breathtaking photos on social media.
The Dark Horse hit-maker took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous pictures from her latest photo shoot of Katy Perry Collections and made us fall in love with her all over again.
“Cover your Easter garden in daisies with The Gardener the newest sandal now available now at katyperrycollections #shoesdaytuesday,” the 37-year-old singer captioned the post.
In the pictures, Perry can be seen flaunting her gorgeous sandals and flashes her million-dollar smile for the camera.
The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the star looked.
