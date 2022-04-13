Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to wish Queen on 96th birthday despite visiting Europe

File Footage





Prince Harry is reportedly ‘highly unlikely’ to pay a visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who will be celebrating her 96th birthday on April 21.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Harry is unlikely to detour from his Invictus trip in the Netherlands towards UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s with the family.

Jobson told The Mirror: “The question is will he pop over to Britain to wish his grandmother, the Queen, a happy 96th birthday on April 21? The reality is it is highly unlikely, given the schism he has caused in the family.”

He went on point out: “Harry claimed he wanted to bring his kids to visit from across the Atlantic, but ‘does not feel safe’ when visiting under the current security arrangements. Surely, this is just another excuse?”

“Is the Hague any less safe than Westminster Abbey for his grandfather Philip’s service of thanksgiving, where the Queen led her family and the crowned heads of Europe in tribute to her late husband?” Jobson questioned.

Jobson went as far as to suggest that Harry and Meghan might not even return to participate in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer.

“I cannot see Harry coming back to the UK this year, despite the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June,” he said.