Ranbir- Alia wedding: Watch Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor arrive for Ganesh Pooja

Alia Bhatt is finally getting married to her beau Ranbir Kapoor, putting at rest to all the speculations that were making rounds for two weeks.



According to media reports, the pre-wedding festivities have officially begun today followed by a sacred ‘pooja’ and ‘mehendi’ ceremony that are going to attend by close family and friends.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi a few hours ago, the Brahmastra’s actor’s aunts Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda could be seen arriving at Vastu residence with reports suggesting that most of the festivities will take place here.

Rima was wearing a yellow outfit and smiling her way to the media people outside her car.





After Ranbir’s aunts, the groom’s mother Neetu Kapoor along with his sister Riddhima made their way to the location. Neetu was donned in a yellow outfit as she joined hands and greeted paps from inside the car.





Moreover, other guests snapped outside the venue included Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, all were clad in a traditional attire, looking ravishing to join the pre-wedding event with bride and groom.





Earlier on Wednesday morning, security was beefed up and barricades were being set up outside Vastu residence to keep the paparazzi at bay ahead of Alia, Ranbir’s ongoing wedding festivity.

Moreover, the wedding staff’s mobile phones were sealed with a pink-coloured tape to ensure that no photos from inside leaked out on social media.

It is reported that the mehendi function will be attended by only close family and friends and is scheduled in later half of the day.

Adding to this, sources close to the family told NDTV that tomorrow, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will reportedly take place at Vastu building in late afternoon.