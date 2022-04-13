Hailey Bieber ‘desperately begs’ Selena Gomez fans to ‘leave her alone’

Model Hailey Bieber takes to social media to issue a desperate plea at Selena Gomez’s supporters, begging them to ‘just leave me alone’.
She shared the post to TikTok and looked ‘exasperated and annoyed’.
In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”
She also referenced the length of her marriage to Justin Bieber in the post and admitted, “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly.”
“That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” she added before concluding she short TikTok.
