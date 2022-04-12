Saira Banu touches hearts with THIS revelation about late Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood star Saira Banu continues to remember her late husband Dilip Kumar as she shared a heart-touching revelation in her recent interview.



The veteran star Dilip Kumar left a huge void in the hearts of his fans, especially his wife Saira Banu. Although he is no more with us, his memories will forever be etched in our lives. The legend passed away in 2021.

Amid all this, in an interview with a news portal, Saira Banu revealed that she is extremely distressed.

“I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't,” said Saira adding that she was doing everything happily and everything was fine. Saira further said that she loved sitting at home with Sahab and will not step out until she stops feeling distressed.

“I wouldn't feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life,” Saira told ETimes.

The veteran star admitted that she is not mingling with people and is in touch only with her immediate friends. She further expressed gratitude as she feels lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about her but right now, she is engaging herself in meditation and prayer.