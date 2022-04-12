Queen Elizabeth set to rival Prince Harry’s memoir with new book order

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is countering Prince Harry’s supposedly explosive upcoming memoir by a book release of her own, reported The Daily Star.



According to publisher HarperCollins, the 95-year-old monarch ‘personally gave her blessing’ to royal aide Angela Kelly to work on a new chapter for her 2019 picture book titled The Other Side of the Coin.

In an official statement announcing the chapter’s release next month, HarperCollins shared: “The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world and Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission.”

The book is said to cover the Queen’s time during the COVID lockdown when she was protected under a ring-of-steel, and will also include glimpses into Prince Philip’s funeral.

Publishing director Katya Shipster was quoted: “We wanted to commemorate the extraordinary occasion of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with this beautiful new edition.”

Interestingly, the book has been okayed at a time when the royal family is said to be worried about Harry’s tell-all. In fact, Angela and Harry share an explosive relationship with each other as it is.

During his wedding to Meghan Markle, it was reported that Prince Harry ‘yelled’ at Angela during a row over a tiara. He reportedly told her: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!”