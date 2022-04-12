Jennifer Lopez gives a sneak peek into her Mother's Day Campaign

Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her Mother's Day Campaign.



The 52-year-old actress and singer turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared glimpses from the photo shoot for the "I Got It from Mom" campaign which "celebrates the role mother figures play as mentors, muses and sources of style inspiration."

Sharing the pictures, the Get Right singer captioned it, “I got my attitude from my mom.”

Meanwhile, Lopez also reflected on parenthood ahead of Mother’s Day on May 8.



"Becoming a mother completely changed my life," the mother of twins Max and Emme, 14, told PEOPLE exclusively as part of her partnership with Coach which launched Thursday.

She went on to say, “Motherhood made me not only reflect on the person I wanted to be for them, it also helped me appreciate all the gifts my own mother gave me," explained Lopez, who has been enjoying lots of family time with new fiancé Ben Affleck and his kids since they rekindled their relationship last year.

"Today, I am so proud to pass on all the things I learned from her to my own kids."