Princess Diana would have disliked Camilla becoming Queen consort: 'No question about it'





Princess Diana would not have liked Camilla Parker Bowles becoming Queen consort, says expert.

Tina Brown, writer of Diana Chronicles tells Telegraph Magazine ahead of the release of her new book: “Diana would have loathed the idea of Queen Camilla, there’s no question about it, but we’re 25 years on.”

She added: “The Queen’s always been a pragmatist and she knows Charles wants Camilla to be queen. So what the Queen wants to do now is tidy up and do what she can to help Charles take on the role.”

She added how Diana's son, Prince Harry, is still not accepting of Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla.

Prince Harry "can't stand Camilla" and is "very angry" about her future title, she adds.

William, on the contrary, has made peace with the Queen's decision: “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father.

“He’s been grown-up about it – ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t.’”

“He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will," she adds.

Earlier this year, the Queen announced Camilla would be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Camilla said she felt "very touched" and "very, very honoured" in response to the announcement.

Husband Prince Charles, also turned to his social media to thank the Queen for the honour.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout," an elated Charles added.