Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian add to Kanye West's worries with their new romantic pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have no speed breakers in their romantic journey as they are going strength to strength after falling in love with each other.

The 41-year-old reality star continued her smitten display with the SNL comedian, 28, on social media, apparently hurting her ex-husband Kanye West's feelings as the rapper has some sweet memories with the mother of his four children.



Days after the two appeared at the premier of new Hulu series The Kardashians in Los Angeles, Kim shared an image of them enjoying a late-night dinner together after the glamorous event.

The mum-of-four looked absolutely besotted as Pete gave her a kiss on the cheek before they gazed adoringly at each other in another picture taken at a restaurant.

Kanye's ex could be seen with her arm wrapped closely around the comic as she stared affectionately at him for the images she captioned: "Late nite snack".

Kourtney's sister was in the same incredible outfit she wore hours earlier to the red carpet premiere of her new series, showing off her famous curves in a figure-hugging grey latex dress with a long fishtail skirt. Her tresses were swept back into an elegant bun, and she wore a matching choker necklace and wrist cuffs.

She elevated her look with brown eyeshadow, fluttery black eyelashes and nude lipstick. Pink blush was highlighting her cheekbones.

Kim Kardashian, who has been dating Pete since around October 2021 , held hands with her beau, and the duo sweetly gazed into each other's eyes as they arrived at the event.