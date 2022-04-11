Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s sweet gesture for fans is sure to touch your heart

Shehnaaz Gill is getting praises from her fans for her kind gesture.



Shehnaaz, who became a household name after participating in the 13th edition of TV show Bigg Boss was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday as she returned from her native place in Punjab.

Amid all, the diva won hearts with her sweet gesture after she clicked pictures with her fans and even called one of her fans for a selfie.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shehnaaz is seen posing for the paparazzi when she notices a fan. She gestures for the fan to come to her, after which they clicked a selfie together.



She also stopped by for another fan who approached her for a selfie. Another video showed her posing with a group of fans.

Her fans called her 'sweet' and 'humble' as they commented on the video, noting that she herself invited her fan to click pictures with her.

One wrote, "She is very sweet she only calls her fans for selfies."

Another commented, "She is inviting people to click pictures with her).. how humble and sweet."

Some dubbed her 'beauty in simplicity.' A fan wrote, "Wow... She is so simple and pretty," while another commented, "She is such a sweetheart girl very cute innocent down to earth pure soul."