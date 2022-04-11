‘Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for ‘Better Call Saul’ finale

Better Call Saul’s upcoming final season will bring hit show Breaking Bad’s stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back on TV screens.

On Saturday, streaming channel AMC confirmed that actors Bryan and Aaron, who played the iconic characters of Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron) and Walter White (played by Bryan) on the show, will guest star in the final season of their show's prequel spin-off, Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as the titular con artist-turned-lawyer.



"They're coming back," the channel posted on Twitter with pictures of Walter (Cranston) and Jesse (Paul) from the show.

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould previously confirmed the news on the PaleyFest episode, which aired on Saturday.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said.

Meanwhile, Paul revived his role as Jesse in Netflix's 2019 film spin-off El Camino. Cranston and Odenkirk also had cameos in the film.

Better Call Saul is set to return for its final season on Monday, April 18, on AMC.