Netizens criticise Travis Scott's promotional campaign after horrific Astroworld stampede

Netizens are seemingly not ready to welcome Travis Scott's comeback wholeheartedly as fans ripped the rapper for promoting his return with 'Utopia' billboards.

The 30-year-old rapper is believed to be behind the huge billboards erected on the California highway, reported Variety.

“Psst...", "Looking for UTOPIA?", "WRONG WAY!", "Cactus Jack", the sign read as per the photos shared on Twitter.

This came after Scott remained out of spotlight for months when his show at Astroworld event turned into a nightmare.

The horrific stampede during his performance led to 10 deaths.

“No one should go to another Travis Concert until he figures his (expletive) out. It’s not safe," one user reacted to Scott's return, according to The Sun.

“Yes, I agree with YOU 100 per cent. Dude didn't even do any jail time ... Straight (expletive)," another one noted.

"Why is Travis Scott still a thing after being responsible for multiple deaths?"

"We stand with the victims of Astroworld and will never listen to Travis again!” two other posts read.