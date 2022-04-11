Prince William coped with split from Prince Harry with late Philip's help

File Footage

Prince William reportedly sought his late grandfather Prince Philip’s help in 2019 over a crucial matter that involved Prince Harry splitting from Kensington Palace to create his own royal house.

According to Express UK, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last year at the age of 99, was one of the most trusted guides for William, who regularly sought his advice.

One such occasion where Prince William went to Philip for help was in 2019, when Prince Harry wanted to split the houses of Cambridges and Sussexes after marrying Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail, at the time, reported that William had called Philip several times in the weeks before it was formally announced by the Queen that Harry and Meghan had been granted permission to form a new household.

According to close sources, William wanted to make sure that his brother Harry would be well supported by Buckingham Palace once he was to move out. It is believed that Philip put his mind at ease over the matter with his advice.

Harry and Meghan then moved away from William and wife Kate Middleton to Frogmore Cottage, leading to mounting speculation about a rift between the brothers. However, these rumours were laid to rest by Palace sources.

A source close to the royals told Daily Mail at the time: “It’s about placing the two dukes on a permanent footing that ensures changes aren’t needed again [when Charles accedes to the throne and William becomes Prince of Wales].”



