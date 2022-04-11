Leigh-Anne Pinnock takes subtle jibe at ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson amid Confetti tour

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock left audience at the group's show stunned with her subtle jibe at former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

The 30-year-old singer set the stage for the opening show of their Confetti Tour on Saturday in Belfast.

Pinnock, who was performing the song Gloves Up, reportedly altered lyrics to insist that there were never four members in the famed girl group.

As per reports, instead of singing along the line: “Legend of the four divas”, Pinnock belted out “three”.

This came after the singer and Boyz song-maker got involved in beef last year.

Nelson was also severely criticised for blackfishing after she sported a tanned complexion.

Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall paid a tribute to the group’s legacy while saying, “We wouldn't have got where we are today if it wasn't for the love we have for each other,” reported The Sun.

“We have been through absolutely everything together. We have cried together. We have laughed together,” she continued.

“We really are the best of friends. We are family now and that is going to remain forever and ever, no matter what,” she added.