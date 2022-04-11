Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Photo: file

KARACHI: Following the dismissal of Imran Khan as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday announced his resignation, saying that he cannot say “sir” to Shahbaz Sharif, who has been elected unopposed 23rd prime minister of Pakistan today.

In a statement, Imran Ismail said that as soon as Shahbaz Sharif will take the oath, he would send his resignation to the president.

Levelling corruption allegations on the PML-N president, the governor said that he is an “incompetent person.” He said that he does not accept him as the prime minister.



Ismail said that he has started packing and would leave the Governor's House in a day or two.

Not only Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhstwnkha also announced to quit, saying he can not give protocol to Shahbaz Sharif.