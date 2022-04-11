Punjab, Sindh, KP, GB governors likely to resign: sources

KARACHI: Following the dismissal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon are likely to tender their resignations, sources privy to the matter revealed Sunday.

Sources said that Ismail is currently attending a meeting of the PTI in Islamabad and he is expected to hand down his resignation upon his return to Karachi. However, his family is still present in the Governor’s House in Karachi, Geo TV reported.

On the other hand, Shah Farman said that he will step down from the governor’s post in case PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif gets elected as the prime minister of Pakistan. “I cannot give Shehbaz the protocol of prime minister,” Farman said. Moreover, the newly-appointed Punjab Governor Cheema is also expected to resign only after a few days in the office, sources said. Cheema had also been summoned to Islamabad to attend the PTI’s core committee meeting.

