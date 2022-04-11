Prince William, Harry always ‘appear awkward’ together in public: report

File Footage

Experts have just analyzed Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘awkward’ body language together.



This analysis has been offered by body language expert Judi James.

In her interview with Express UK she claimed, “Although the public was distracted by rumours of a rift between Kate and Meghan, it turned out that the unthinkable was actually true.”

“That Diana’s boys, who had grown together in the shadow of shared tragedy, had actually fallen out in a way that was to prove potentially fatal.”

“The brothers, who could not be in any form of proximity together without grinning and laughing and winding each other up, began to perform rituals of avoidance in public that looked toe-curlingly awkward.”