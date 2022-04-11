Travis Scott’s real reasons for skipping ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere revealed

Travis Scott’ real reasons for skipping the entirety of The Kardashians Hulu premiere event.

The news has been brought to light by insiders close to HollywoodLife.

According to their findings, Travis is ‘very much aware’ of what his attendance at The Kardashians’ premiere event would look like and thus, “thought it was best” not to go.

According to the sources, “Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be. He has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun time, he knows exactly how that would look like.”

However, Travis will be featured within the series.

The rapper has also made sure to keep a relatively low profile since the Astroworld incident that caused the death of over 10 people.

According to the insiders, “He is not interested in playing that game. He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen.”

Before concluding the same source added, “There was zero issue for him not being [at the Hulu premiere], it was all a part of the plan.”