Jennifer Garner shares a thought provoking message: See

Jennifer Garner has shared a thoughtful message on social media.
Recently, the Yes Day star took to Instagram and gave an inspiring message to her fans on recognizing their abilities and it is worth noting.
Sharing a heart touching video, the Alias star captioned it, “Reminds us to look for what you can do instead of what you can’t."
Meanwhile, fans could not resist commenting on the post as it has garnered massive likes.
One fan wrote, "SUPERPOWER."
Another commented, "Beautiful brain!!! Neurodiversity is incredible."
