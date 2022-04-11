Tom Holland returns to Instagram, flaunts his new Porsche Taycan

Tom Holland debuted his luxury car n social media. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor left fans stunned as he shared his latest picture with the new Porsche Taycan on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Uncharted star, 25, dropped a monochrome picture of himself with new car and captioned it, “Electric Peter Kay. Thanks @porsche_gb for helping me go electric. #PorscheTaycan.”

Holland, who, apparently, had been on a break from Instagram for a month, received love from fans on his new post.

In the comments section, one fan commented, “Welcome back Tom.. Congrats on your new car man,” another one said, “Where were you?” along with a teary-eyed emoticon.

As per reports, Holland’s Porsche Taycan Turbo S is worth 2.13 crore rupees. AutoBizz.Tom reported the he also possesses an Audi RS7 along with Audi RS7 Sportback, Audi Q7, Audi R8, and Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.