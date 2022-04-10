Shah Rukh Khan steps out with kids AbRam and Suhana for a Sunday ride

Shah Rukh Khan decided to take a break from his busy work schedule and took his kids, daughter Suhana Khan and youngest son AbRam for a car ride on Sunday.

Pictures of the Chennai Express superstar, who was seen driving the car himself, have taken the internet by storm.

In the photos, the King Khan was seen sporting designer glasses and wore a mask. He looked dapper in grey T-shirt as he stepped outside his house.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana, who gearing up for her Bollywood debut, sat in the front seat. She was also joined by her little brother AbRam. He was seen happily sitting in his sister’s lap.

Meanwhile, the Raees superstar, who will be returning to the big screen with his upcoming film Pathaan, recently wrapped up the Spain shooting schedule. He is also expected to be a part of filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film.