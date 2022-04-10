Taylor Swift helps Gigi Hadid find right man after split with Zayn Malik: reports

Taylor Swift is reportedly helping Gigi Hadid completely move on from her past relationship with former beau Zayn Malik.

According to OK!, an insider has shared that the Blank Space hit-maker and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are searching for a man who’d be perfect for the super-model.

The source spilt to the outlook, “The girls are very close, and it breaks Taylor’s heart to see how badly things have turned out for Gigi.”

The mother of Khai parted her ways with the One Direction alum in October after the singer allegedly got into an altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

“Since then, Gigi’s seemed so lost. Taylor hates seeing her this way,” shared the source.

“She feels the best remedy is for Gigi to have fun and get some attention from the guys,” the magazine added.

“Taylor’s putting feelers out among all her and Joe’s friends, and there’s no doubt she’ll have Gigi fixed up and smiling soon.”

Meanwhile, the outlet previously reported that the PillowTalk crooner is ‘begging’ the mother of his child to take him back