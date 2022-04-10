Kim Kardashian picked as an example for future students after baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian is busy in achieving milestones on her journey to become a practising lawyer as the Skims founder recently showed off being chosen as an example for future students.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared her professor Sam Farkas’s announcement on her Story to brag about her almost perfect score in baby bar exams.

Farkas also confirmed in his post that the reality Tv star has been ‘selected as a student answer’ after she passed the exam in December 2020, following three times failures in two years.

The Kardashians star shared a photo of her essay picked as a sample for other students while Farkas showered praises over her.

"so proud of Kim Kardashian... well done Kim!!" the professor wrote.

The mogul reacted to the good news by writing, “kinda freaking out!!"

She even explained to her followers, “It means that when I took the bar my essay scored the highest so they used my essay as the model answer to show future people taking it what the answer should be.

"I legit screamed when my professor Sam told me!"