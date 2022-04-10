David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper turns bridesmaid at Brooklyn’s wedding

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper Beckham left everyone swooning when she turned into a bridesmaid at brother Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The $3 million ‘double wedding’ of the Transformers actor to the 23-year-old chef is already making headlines.

However, the viral pictures of 10-year-old looking angelic at the much-anticipated event have added more hype to the star-studded nuptials.

As per the photographs shared by The Sun, the Spice Girl singer’s youngest offspring donned a gorgeous white dress and wore a floral crown around her head.

Harper helped her now sister-in-law walk down the aisle at a grand family affair in Miami.

Photo Credit: The Sun

Moreover, fans were hoping to see the famed girl group reunite on the occasion as Geri Horner jetted off to Australia with hubby Christian Horner.

The publication quoted its source, “Geri has been accompanying Christian where possible on all of his work trips.

“This one is particularly far away but it is the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the journey.

“They are hoping to get some downtime there too. With Christian busy with work she didn’t want to fly out to the States on her own,” the outlet added.